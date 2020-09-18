The Essential Scalia ‘Won’t Be Bested’

I’m very pleased to highlight Bryan Garner’s generous praise for The Essential Scalia: On the Constitution, the Courts, and the Rule of Law:

Having worked closely with Justice Scalia for a decade, I can confidently say that the newly released book The Essential Scalia, edited by Judge Jeffrey Sutton and Ed Whelan, is the best one-volume compendium of the Justice’s erudition and wit. It won’t be bested.

Among other things, Scalia and Garner were co-authors of the magisterial Reading Law: The Interpretation of Legal Texts and Making Your Case: The Art of Persuading Judges, so Garner’s commendation is especially meaningful to me.

I will extend through this weekend my offer to provide a signed and inscribed bookplate for The Essential Scalia to anyone who buys the book. If you would like a bookplate, please send an email to EssentialScalia@EPPC.org with (1) proof of purchase, (2) your mailing address, and (3) the name of the person(s) to whom the book should be inscribed. (If you buy multiple copies, I will happily provide a bookplate for each.)