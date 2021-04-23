This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—April 23

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer walks to her bus in East Lansing, Mich., November 6, 2018. (Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters)

​2020—In Gary B. v. Whitmer, a divided Sixth Circuit panel, in a majority opinion by Judge Eric L. Clay, holds that the Constitution “provides a fundamental right to a basic minimum education,” which it says means an education “that plausibly provides access to literacy.” Whatever that might mean. In dissent, Judge Eric E. Murphy objects that the majority’s ruling departs from settled doctrine.

Plaintiffs and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer will race to settle the case before the en banc Sixth Circuit can override the panel decision.