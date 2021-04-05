This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—April 5

An aerial view of the Amazon river, January 18, 2018. (Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)

2018—If the transnationalists have their way, look for a ruling like this to come our way soon: The Colombia Supreme Court rules that the Amazon river is a rights-bearing entity and that environmental activists can sue on its behalf to enforce its rights. The court orders Colombian governmental authorities to formulate a series of action plans to combat deforestation and climate change.