Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—April 5

By
An aerial view of the Amazon river, January 18, 2018. (Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)

2018—If the transnationalists have their way, look for a ruling like this to come our way soon: The Colombia Supreme Court rules that the Amazon river is a rights-bearing entity and that environmental activists can sue on its behalf to enforce its rights. The court orders Colombian governmental authorities to formulate a series of action plans to combat deforestation and climate change.

