(Kuzma/Dreamstime)

1996—One generation of liberal judicial activists is more than enough. But President Clinton obviously doesn’t agree, as he appoints Dean D. Pregerson, son of arch-activist Ninth Circuit judge Harry Pregerson, to a federal district judgeship in California.

A year earlier, Clinton had already nominated Berkeley law professor William A. Fletcher to join his mother Betty Binns Fletcher on the Ninth Circuit. But Fletcher fils won’t get confirmed and appointed until October 1998.