Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—August 19

By
The Washington Post Company building in Washington, D.C. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

2005—A front-page Washington Post article reporting on the release of Reagan-administration documents relating to Supreme Court nominee John Roberts carries the inflammatory headline, “Roberts Resisted Women’s Rights.” In fact, the documents show merely that Roberts had combated highly controversial leftist proposals involving gender quotas and comparable worth.

