This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—August 19

2005—A front-page Washington Post article reporting on the release of Reagan-administration documents relating to Supreme Court nominee John Roberts carries the inflammatory headline, “Roberts Resisted Women’s Rights.” In fact, the documents show merely that Roberts had combated highly controversial leftist proposals involving gender quotas and comparable worth.
Cuomo’s Deadly Mistake Was Likely Even Worse Than First Reported
Yesterday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who signed an executive order forcing nursing homes in his state to accept patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in March, informed reporters there was no need for an independent inquiry into his deadly mistake because no one can be deemed reliable enough to ... Read More
The Polls Don’t Look Promising
On the menu today: Last night was happy talk and soft-focus at the Democratic convention, so let’s turn our attention to the outlook for the non-presidential races in November. It’s not all bad news for Republicans, but it’s ominous. Elsewhere, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is relegated to the briefest of ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Will Clinesmith Plead Guilty?
It is called the allocution. It is the most important part of a guilty plea in federal court. It comes -- if it comes -- when the judge personally addresses the accused, who has been placed under oath, and asks him to explain in his own words how and why he is guilty of the crime charged. Is Kevin Clinesmith ... Read More
‘She Has No Role’: Biden Condemns Ousted Women’s March Organizer Linda Sarsour after Her DNC Appearance
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned the views of former Women's March co-chair Linda Sarsour, who has been repeatedly accused of anti-Semitism, after she participated in a Democratic National Convention council meeting on Tuesday. Sarsour, a Muslim activist who endorsed Biden after he announced ... Read More
Ex-FBI Lawyer Pleads Guilty in Durham Probe of Russia Investigation
Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, admitting that he altered an email that he used to apply for a FISA warrant against former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page. Clinesmith changed the email, which was originally sent to him by the CIA and ... Read More
Kamala Harris Lies Repeatedly in First Speech as Biden’s Running Mate
In her first speech since Joe Biden selected her as his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris told multiple lies. To wit: “The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” Harris said. False. The pandemic and its associated ... Read More
For Four Nights, Democrats Try Really Hard to Be Nice
Every four years, the Democratic Party gets together and tries to put its best foot forward, the image that it believes is going to maximize its appeal in the upcoming election. Kyle Smith correctly observes that this means hiding much of the agenda that stirs the party’s activists -- ending the use of fossil ... Read More
Do Democrats Really Need Bill Clinton to Speak Tonight?
There’s no law that says a former president has to speak at his party’s convention. Democrats didn’t have to invite Bill Clinton to speak at this year’s convention. CBS News asked Democrats who they wanted to hear from at the convention this week, and 56 percent of Democrats said they wanted to hear from ... Read More
Black Lives Matter, Antifa Crowd Beat Man Unconscious in Portland
A crowd of Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters in downtown Portland beat a white man unconscious Sunday night after dragging him from his truck, video footage of the incident shows. The crowd surrounded the man's white truck around 10:30 p.m. near where he crashed into a light pole at Southwest Broadway ... Read More
