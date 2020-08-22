Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—August 22

By
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

2014—Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is becoming quite a Chatty Cathy. In a wide-ranging interview, Ginsburg somehow sees fit to offer her views on all sorts of matters. She reveals, for example, that she assigned the dissent in Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmation Action to Justice Sotomayor in order to accommodate Sotomayor’s desire to “quell” the “doubts” that some folks on the Left were having about Sotomayor’s “views on affirmative action.” And at the very time that pending certiorari briefs in cases challenging state marriage laws are debating what the Court’s ruling in United States v. Windsor signifies for those cases, Ginsburg volunteers her view that the “main theme” in Justice Kennedy’s previous rulings involving gay rights is “equal dignity,” not federalism.

Most Popular

Books

The Curious Case of ‘Havana Syndrome’

By
Beginning in 2017, a number of American diplomats in Cuba suddenly fell ill with a variety of complaints such as dizziness, headache, insomnia, and imbalance. A strange noise often assailed them. One diplomat saw an unmarked van speeding away when she tried to investigate the source of the sound. Was this some ... Read More
Books

The Curious Case of ‘Havana Syndrome’

By
Beginning in 2017, a number of American diplomats in Cuba suddenly fell ill with a variety of complaints such as dizziness, headache, insomnia, and imbalance. A strange noise often assailed them. One diplomat saw an unmarked van speeding away when she tried to investigate the source of the sound. Was this some ... Read More
Elections

The Sleight-of-Hand Convention

By
Joe Biden delivered the best speech in a half-century political career on Thursday night. It was interesting to contrast his delivery with Kamala Harris’s 24 hours earlier. Both the presidential and vice-presidential nominees spoke to an empty hall. But Biden was forceful, emotional, emphatic, and ... Read More
Elections

The Sleight-of-Hand Convention

By
Joe Biden delivered the best speech in a half-century political career on Thursday night. It was interesting to contrast his delivery with Kamala Harris’s 24 hours earlier. Both the presidential and vice-presidential nominees spoke to an empty hall. But Biden was forceful, emotional, emphatic, and ... Read More