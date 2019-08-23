This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—August 23

2006—The New York Times reports that Michigan federal district judge Anna Diggs Taylor, who issued a wild ruling the previous week declaring that the National Security Agency’s Terrorist Surveillance Program is unconstitutional (see This Day for August 17, 2006), is a trustee and officer of a group that has given at least $125,000 to the Michigan ACLU, the plaintiff in the NSA case.
Most Popular
Jussie Smollett Jokes Declared Off-Limits
The Jussie Smollett story has been declared not fit for jokes. "It's a straight-up tragedy," declares the co-creator of a Comedy Central show, South Side, set in Chicago. Bashir Salahuddin, a former Jimmy Fallon writer, says “The whole situation is unfortunate. Particularly for the city, there’s bigger ... Read More
Progressive Democrats Renounce Their Former Selves
All politicians are “flexible.” If they are in politics long enough, many reinvent themselves ideologically several times over — given the perceived volatile mood of 51 percent of their constituency. But rarely have we seen an entire primary field of candidates scrambling to renounce all their past ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
What The 1619 Project Leaves Out
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
At Michigan State University, the Word ‘but’ Is a Trigger
Michigan State University instructed student employees to avoid using words and phrases including “but,” “I apologize,” and “no problem” -- because apparently, they’re “triggers.” The students received these instructions during a mandatory hour-long training, titled “Inclusive and ... Read More
Bill Maher Mocks Rashida Tlaib’s Call to Boycott His Show
Bill Maher mocked Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) Wednesday after she called for a boycott of his program, HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher, in response to his criticism of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. “Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away,” Maher ... Read More
The Movies Take On Limbaugh, Levin, et al.
Oh, good, here’s the lefty British comic Steve Coogan to give us his take on American right-wing talk radio. Let’s all settle in for some deep insights. The comedy-drama is dismally titled Hot Air. No, seriously. That’s what they came up with. Coogan’s Lionel Macomb is introduced to us via his ... Read More
Trump’s Ignorant Comments on Israel
Making the click-through worthwhile: figuring out what President Trump meant when he said Jews who vote for Democrats show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty”; examining the data on how American Jews actually feel about Israel; and why Democrats will always find a way or a reason to avert ... Read More
What Could Sink Trump’s Chances in 2020?
What factors usually reelect or throw out incumbent presidents? The economy counts most. Recessions, or at least chronic economic pessimism, sink incumbents. Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush were tagged with sluggish growth, high unemployment, and a sense of perceived stagnation — and were ... Read More