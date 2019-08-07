Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—August 7

By
(Shutterstock)

2006—Outgoing American Bar Association president Michael Greco, a zealous liberal who stacked an ABA task force on presidential signing statements with fervent opponents of the Bush administration and who did his utmost to load the ABA’s judicial-evaluations committee with hard-core partisans, delivers a ridiculously pompous farewell address. For example: “Our fellow Americans, as never before, are looking to our Association with hope, with trust, and with respect for our leadership.” And: “In our generation, it is the lawyers of America who by destiny and by choice are the guardians of the walls of freedom. It is the American Bar Association that is protecting the separation of powers and the balance of powers by checking the excesses of any branch of government that would overreach.”

Most Popular

U.S.

Crush This Evil

By
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats Break Left

By
The times, they are a-changin’ . . . Ah, the good ol’ days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria ... Read More
U.S.

This Is What Bravery Looks Like

By
Security cameras captured the precise moment when Dayton police responded and gunned down the Dayton shooter. You can see the video below. It's not graphic (except, of course, for showing a shooting): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM1Viy6kmNw We should remember the heroes after mass shootings, not the ... Read More