This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—August 7

2006—Outgoing American Bar Association president Michael Greco, a zealous liberal who stacked an ABA task force on presidential signing statements with fervent opponents of the Bush administration and who did his utmost to load the ABA’s judicial-evaluations committee with hard-core partisans, delivers a ridiculously pompous farewell address. For example: “Our fellow Americans, as never before, are looking to our Association with hope, with trust, and with respect for our leadership.” And: “In our generation, it is the lawyers of America who by destiny and by choice are the guardians of the walls of freedom. It is the American Bar Association that is protecting the separation of powers and the balance of powers by checking the excesses of any branch of government that would overreach.”
It’s Time to Declare War on White-Nationalist Terrorism
It's time to face some dreadful, terrible facts. The United States is now facing a deadly challenge from a connected, radical, online-organizing community of vicious white-nationalist terrorists. They are every bit as evil as jihadists, and they radicalize in much the same way. And just like the ISIS terrorists
Crush This Evil
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against "the Hispanic invasion of Texas," to forestall what he called "cultural
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges.
The New York Post’s ‘Assault Weapons’ Editorial Is Nonsensical
The New York Post's editorial board has written a fawning open letter to President Trump in which it asks him to "ban assault weapons now." It is, from start to finish, a profoundly lazy, impressively ignorant, and doggedly cliché-ridden piece of work that at no point even attempts to deal seriously with
We Should Fear Free-Speech Curbs More Than Exposure to Racist Manifestos
As horrifying as the killings by the El Paso and Dayton shooters are, let's not make free speech another casualty of these murders. In the wake of the El Paso shootings, many commentators have attacked the Drudge Report for publishing the killer's alleged 2,300-word manifesto entitled "The Inconvenient
Donald Trump Is Right to Call for Red-Flag Laws
Earlier today, President Trump delivered a televised statement in response to the weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. He condemned white supremacy, he discussed violent video games, and he raised the issue of mental illness. Each of these topics is worth its own discussion, but I want
The Democrats Break Left
The times, they are a-changin' . . . Ah, the good ol' days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria
This Is What Bravery Looks Like
Security cameras captured the precise moment when Dayton police responded and gunned down the Dayton shooter. You can see the video below. It's not graphic (except, of course, for showing a shooting): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM1Viy6kmNw We should remember the heroes after mass shootings, not the
The FBI Crushed the Klan and Should Target Violent White Supremacists Today
At some point in the late 1960s, you could be forgiven for thinking that the FBI was running the KKK. It infiltrated, manipulated, and ran the Klan into the ground. The name of the operation: COINTELPRO–White Hate (cointelpro meant counter-intelligence program). With violent white hate again on the rise, we
Three Ways to Tamp Down on Mass Killings
Very briefly: 1. Stop giving these people the infamy they crave. These incidents are obviously contagious — a reality increasingly backed up by good research — and we in the media need to do a better job of keeping killers' names out of our stories and, in general, being less sensational in our