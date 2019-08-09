This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—August 9

Charles Manson in custody in 1970 (CSU Archives/Everett Collection)

1969—“Now is the time for Helter Skelter,” declares Charles Manson, triggering two nights of vicious killing by the “Manson Family” in Los Angeles. Some 2½ years later, in its own rampage (see This Day for Feb. 18, 1972), the California supreme court voids the death sentences that had been imposed on Manson and four other Family members.