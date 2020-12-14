Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—December 14

By
Signs outside the Supreme Court in 2005 (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

2005—In the mendacious screed that it issues against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito, NARAL Pro-Choice America stumbles upon some nuggets of truth: The “undue burden” standard set forth in the Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey “is a malleable, ill-defined standard.” Far from ratifying Roe, that ruling in fact “explicitly overruled portions of two earlier post-Roe opinions” that had struck down abortion regulations. The Court’s 2000 ruling in Stenberg v. Carhart (on partial-birth abortion) “plainly illustrates the subjectivity inherent in applying the undue burden standard.”

Thanks, NARAL, for helping to make the case that Roe has been eroded, that the “undue burden” standard is not workable, and that stare decisis considerations in favor of maintaining Roe and Casey are very weak.

Most Popular

Media

Joseph Epstein and the ‘Dr.’ Controversy

By
Some authors append “Ph.D.” to their name in their tagline and sometimes even in their byline. Editors routinely delete it. Likewise with “Dr. Jones” in running text. It’s Ms. Jones, if the publication is old school. If not, Firstname Jones on first mention and just Jones after that. Granted, some ... Read More
Media

Joseph Epstein and the ‘Dr.’ Controversy

By
Some authors append “Ph.D.” to their name in their tagline and sometimes even in their byline. Editors routinely delete it. Likewise with “Dr. Jones” in running text. It’s Ms. Jones, if the publication is old school. If not, Firstname Jones on first mention and just Jones after that. Granted, some ... Read More
Music

The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees

By
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Music

The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees

By
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Science & Tech

Google Services Suffer Major Outage

By
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More
Science & Tech

Google Services Suffer Major Outage

By
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More