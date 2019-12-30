Bench Memos

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—December 30

2004—In United States v. Bad Marriage, a divided Ninth Circuit panel rejects the 41-month prison sentence received by the aptly named Mr. Bad Marriage. Released from tribal jail so that he could attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, Bad Marriage instead attacked his girlfriend. His guilty plea to a charge of assault resulting in bodily injury came on top of 35 prior state-court convictions and some 60 convictions in tribal court. Applying the Sentencing Guidelines’ rules for upward departures, the sentencing judge departed from the usual sentencing range based on his judgment that Bad Marriage was likely to commit other crimes.

On review, the majority opinion by Judge Warren Ferguson somehow sees fit to thunder that the case is “a powerful indictment of the criminal justice system” and that the problems of alcohol abuse and crime on Indian reservations “cry out for treatment, not simply more prison time.” Never mind, as dissenting judge Consuelo Callahan points out, that Bad Marriage was released from jail to get treatment when he instead assaulted his girlfriend.

In the end, the panel’s spurious rejection of the upward departure causes Bad Marriage to be subjected to more prison time: Resentencing Bad Marriage after the Supreme Court’s January 2005 ruling (in United States v. Booker) that the Sentencing Guidelines are advisory, not mandatory, the district judge imposes, and a different Ninth Circuit panel affirms, a 49-month sentence.

2008—Poor Stephen Reinhardt. The Ninth Circuit arch-activist who has made a career of defying the Supreme Court—“They can’t catch them all,” he boasts of his wayward rulings—purports to take offense that a dissent from the denial of rehearing en banc in Belmontes v. Ayers (see This Day for June 13, 2008) implies that his rulings in that case have “flouted the will of the Supreme Court.” Some eleven months later, in a per curiam opinion (in Wong v. Belmontes), the Supreme Court summarily reverses Reinhardt—the third time in this same case that the Court has reversed or vacated one of his rulings. Further, the Court states that it finds his reasoning incomprehensible and fanciful, and it notes his manipulative recharacterization of the evidence. (See This Day for November 16, 2009.)

Most Popular

Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
Trump at the Border

Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More
