This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—February 10

1947—In Everson v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court misconstrues the Establishment Clause as erecting a “wall of separation” between church and state. As law professor Philip Hamburger demonstrates in his magisterial Separation of Church and State (Harvard University Press, 2002), there is no legitimate basis for reading the Establishment Clause to impose a regime of separation of church and state, much less Thomas Jefferson’s “wall of separation.” The idea of separation was “radically different” from the non-establishment guaranteed by the First Amendment and became popular only “in response to deeply felt fears of ecclesiastical and especially Catholic authority.” Moreover, explains Hamburger, the persisting separation myth has in fact undermined religious liberty.
Creepy Pete
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
The Era of Limbaugh
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Why Impeachment Failed
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
Impeachment and Amnesia
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
At the New Hampshire Debate, Did Klobuchar Halt Buttigieg’s Momentum?
Manchester, N.H. Pete Buttigieg’s strong finish in Iowa, where he came in less than two points behind Bernie Sanders on the final vote and roughly tied Sanders for state delegates, has propelled him upward in New Hampshire polls. In Suffolk's tracking poll, Buttigieg trailed Sanders 11 percent to 24 percent ... Read More
‘Imagine This Every Month’: Yang Fan Leaves a $1,000 Tip at a Manchester Bar
A fan of Andrew Yang tipped $1,000 at a bar in downtown Manchester, N.H., Friday night: https://twitter.com/McCormackJohn/status/1225943689656197120 Yang’s proposal for a universal basic income would give every American adult citizen $1,000 a month, at a cost of nearly $3 trillion a year (about the same ... Read More
Alexander Vindman Fired from White House after Serving as Impeachment Witness
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top White House expert on Ukraine who testified in the House phase of the recently concluded impeachment trial, was fired from the White House Friday and escorted out, according to his attorney. "LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," Vindman's lawyer David ... Read More
Treasury Department Turns Over Hunter Biden Financial Docs to Senate Republicans
The Treasury Department has granted a request from Senate Republicans for financial documents related to Hunter Biden's relationship with a Ukrainian gas company, according to Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Finance Committee, who criticized the move. Senator Chuck Grassley, chair of the ... Read More
