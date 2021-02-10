This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—February 10

Outside the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, Calif. (Noah Berger/Reuters)

1947—In Everson v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court misconstrues the Establishment Clause as erecting a “wall of separation” between church and state. As law professor Philip Hamburger demonstrates in his magisterial Separation of Church and State (Harvard University Press, 2002), there is no legitimate basis for reading the Establishment Clause to impose a regime of separation of church and state, much less Thomas Jefferson’s “wall of separation.” The idea of separation was “radically different” from the non-establishment guaranteed by the First Amendment and became popular only “in response to deeply felt fears of ecclesiastical and especially Catholic authority.” Moreover, explains Hamburger, the persisting separation myth has in fact undermined religious liberty.

2020—Over the objections of ten judges, the Ninth Circuit denies en banc rehearing of a panel decision that ruled (in Edmo v. Corizon, Inc.) that the Eighth Amendment requires that the state of Idaho provide—euphemism alert!—“gender confirmation surgery” to a “male-to-female transgender prisoner” suffering from gender dysphoria.

In dissent, Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain observes: