This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—February 18

1972—In a Brennanesque opinion in People v. Anderson, the California supreme court, by a 6-1 vote, misconstrues the state constitution’s prohibition on cruel or unusual punishment to reflect “contemporary standards of decency” and rules that the death penalty violates what it imagines contemporary standards to be. All pending death sentences, including those of Charles Manson and Sirhan Sirhan, are voided. Nine months later, the people of California, expressing actual contemporary standards, override the ruling by voting overwhelmingly to amend the state constitution to authorize the death penalty.

1981—By a vote of 6 to 1, the Massachusetts supreme court rules (in Moe v. Secretary of Administration) that state statutes that restrict the use of state Medicaid funds for abortions violate the state Constitution.

