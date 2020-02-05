Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—February 5

By
Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., November 30, 2018. (Jim Young/Reuters)

1996—In a muddled speech on the “majesty of the law” at Suffolk University law school, then-district judge Sonia Sotomayor complains that “the public fails to appreciate the importance of indefiniteness in the law”—indefiniteness that sometimes results from the fact that “a given judge (or judges) may develop a novel approach to a specific set of facts or legal framework that pushes the law in a new direction.”

Somehow Sotomayor doesn’t see fit even to question whether, and under what circumstances, it’s proper or desirable for judges to “develop a novel approach” that “pushes the law in a new direction.” Instead, she complains about “recurring public criticism about the judicial process.” The fact that Sotomayor cites as her lead example of unwelcome “public criticism” an article “describing Senator Dole’s criticism of [the] liberal ideology of Clinton judicial appointments and [of the] American Bar Association” lends credence to the suspicion that Sotomayor is less interested in the majesty of the law than in the majesty of liberal activist judges.

Most Popular

Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Elections

Making Sense of the Iowa Debacle

By
Great, giant gobs of cash and a year’s worth of hard work by activists, campaigns, and candidates were flushed down the toilet last night. Technocrat reformers, in trying to “fix” the Iowa caucus, have instead probably destroyed it forever. Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez saw fit to begin bragging ... Read More
Elections

Making Sense of the Iowa Debacle

By
Great, giant gobs of cash and a year’s worth of hard work by activists, campaigns, and candidates were flushed down the toilet last night. Technocrat reformers, in trying to “fix” the Iowa caucus, have instead probably destroyed it forever. Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez saw fit to begin bragging ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More