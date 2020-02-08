Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—February 8

By
Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh (Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters)

2016—By a vote of six to four (in Wesby v. District of Columbia), the D.C. Circuit denies en banc rehearing of a rogue panel decision authored by Judge Cornelia Pillard. As Judge Brett Kavanaugh objects in his lengthy dissent from the denial, the panel ruling subjects two police officers to liability for nearly one million dollars for “arresting for trespassing a group of people who were partying late at night with drugs and strippers in a vacant house that the partiers did not own or rent.” Kavanaugh argues both that the police officers had probable cause to make the arrests and that the panel’s holding that they were not entitled to qualified immunity “contravenes … emphatic Supreme Court directives.”

Nearly two years later, without any dissent, the Supreme Court will embrace Kavanaugh’s positions and reverse the panel ruling.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Trump Wins Again

By
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump Wins Again

By
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’

By
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’

By
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble

By
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble

By
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More