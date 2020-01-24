This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—January 24

1990—President George H.W. Bush nominates New Hampshire supreme court justice David Hackett Souter to a seat on the First Circuit. In a tragic blunder, less than three months after Souter accepts his First Circuit appointment, President Bush nominates him to the Supreme Court vacancy resulting from Justice Brennan’s retirement. Deploying his full arsenal of clichés, Teddy Kennedy rails against Souter’s Supreme Court nomination. His efforts, alas, prove unsuccessful.
Buttigieg’s Hollow Military Bragging
The term “veteran” wields a strange talismanic power in American politics today; the military is almost the only institution in American life that has maintained very high favorability ratings over the past 30 years. Invocation of the sacred words “military service” invariably grants a presumed license to ... Read More
Impeachment Doesn’t Require a Crime
Senate Republicans, by and large, have reached an unspoken consensus about President Trump and Ukraine. He should not have put a temporary freeze on congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine, should not have dabbled with using the aid to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden or a nutty theory about Ukrainian ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
The Media Loves — And, I Mean, Really Loves — Adam Schiff
Jonathan Adler wonders whom Adam Schiff thinks his audience is. The answer is simple: the media. The same people who spent years passing along every falsehood and selective leak the California congressman gave them to fuel the Russia-collusion hysteria, and the same people who still accept his allegations -- ... Read More
Our Nation Is Paying for Trump’s Refusal to Be Presidential
I’ve long argued that Donald Trump’s presidency will end poorly because he’s a person of bad character. I still think that’s true, though I very much doubt the impeachment trial now underway will result in his removal. Regardless of its outcome, his impeachment illustrates the damage bad character can do ... Read More
How Far Left Will Democrats Push Virginia?
Now that the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates are controlled by Democrats for the first time in a generation, the legislature has the votes to move the state to the left, and gun control is at the top of their agenda. One bill mandates background checks for private sales of firearms, another prohibits the ... Read More
Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More
San Antonio’s Chick-fil-A Ban Has Cost the City $300,000 in Legal Fees
The city of San Antonio has paid more than $300,000 in court fees — with more invoices pending — in connection with two lawsuits and one federal investigation into its March decision to ban Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio international Airport. As of January 17, the city had spent a total of $315,880 to ... Read More
Confused, Iran Scrambles to Figure Out Trump
In the wake of the U.S. killing of General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran is scrambling to figure out how to respond to President Trump. Throughout 2019, Iran ratcheted up threats and tensions, targeting oil tankers in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia, and U.S. troops in Iraq via ... Read More
Mitch McConnell Is the Master of the Senate
Every hostile nickname that Mitch McConnell gets is further confirmation of his effectiveness. The latest is “Midnight Mitch,” a reaction to his resolution setting out the road map for the Senate impeachment trial. The measure stipulated that House impeachment managers could make their case over two days ... Read More
