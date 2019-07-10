Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 10

By
The Supreme Court of Nevada (Wikimedia)

2003—Under the Nevada constitution, the legislature cannot raise taxes except by a 2/3 vote of both legislative houses. Or so the constitution says.  

But when Nevada governor Kenny Guinn can’t get the legislature to fund his education budget, he runs to the Nevada supreme court for help. By a vote of 6 to 1, the court (in Guinn v. Legislature of the State of Nevada) somehow orders the legislature to proceed “under simple majority rule” to raise taxes. Citing the “impasse that has resulted from the procedural and general constitutional requirement of passing revenue measures by a two-thirds majority,” the court orders that “this procedural requirement must give way to the substantive and specific constitutional mandate to fund public education.” (For more, see this analysis by Eugene Volokh, who describes the ruling as “one of the most appalling judicial decisions I’ve ever seen.”) Three years later, the Nevada supreme court quietly repudiates its ruling. 

Most Popular

Immigration

A Modest Immigration Proposal

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) believes that American detention centers that house illegal aliens — over 1 million illegal arrivals during the last six months alone — are similar to “concentration camps.” A storm of criticism met her historically fallacious comparisons. Ocasio-Cortez ... Read More
Sports

Breaking: Contracts Have Consequences

By
It brings me great sorrow to report that wealthy women who are paid large sums of money to play a game are unhappy with the pay structure for which their union collectively bargained and to which they themselves voluntarily agreed. The foxes have holes, and the birds the air nests; but members of the U.S. ... Read More
Sports

The U.S. Women Are Winners, Not Victims

By
The women of the U.S. national soccer team are famous for being extraordinary athletes, repeat world champions — and plaintiffs.  The team’s lawsuit alleging pay discrimination against the U.S. Soccer Federation has done much to define its identity. A nearly perfect run through the World Cup has been ... Read More
Sports

About That Alleged World Cup Pay Gap

By
After the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup on Sunday, a major focus from the team and the media was a complaint over an alleged gender-pay disparity. Several media outlets published articles claiming there was a discriminatory pay gap relative to the men’s World Cup that needed to be remedied. ... Read More