Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 13

By

2006In  United States v. McCotryfederal district judge David F. Hamilton invokes “substantive due process” to suppress evidence of marijuana and crack cocaine found in the apartment of a criminal defendant, Tamica Hollingsworth, charged with possessing marijuana and knowingly making her apartment available for the unlawful storage of controlled substances.  One year later, a unanimous Seventh Circuit panel will reverse Hamilton’s ruling. 

In March 2009, Hamilton, a former ACLU activist, will become President Obama’s first nominee to an appellate seat.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Real Danger of Categorical Politics

By
Conservatives talk a lot about how we don’t like identity politics. But it’s not always clear what people mean by it. Academics and intellectuals tend to mean one thing, while politicians and activists often have something slightly different in mind. Democratic politicians who engage in identity politics ... Read More
Film & TV

How Seinfeld Mastered the Comedy Domain

By
I can’t say whether Larry Charles, Larry David, Alec Berg, Spike Feresten, and the rest of the brilliant writers of Seinfeld were students of F. Scott Fitzgerald, but they might as well have been. Fitzgerald supplied the best advice for sitcom writers: Start with an individual, and before you know it you find ... Read More