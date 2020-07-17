This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 17

2007—Campaigning for president, then-Senator Barack Obama delivers a speech to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund in which he states that what really counts in a Supreme Court justice is “what is in the justice’s heart.” Obama promises that “the criterion by which I’ll be selecting my judges” is “who’s got the heart, the empathy, to recognize what it’s like to be a young teenage mom, the empathy to understand what it’s like to be poor or African-American or gay or disabled or old.”
African American History Museum Publishes Graphic Linking ‘Rational Linear Thinking,’ ‘Nuclear Family’ to White Culture
The National Museum of African American History and Culture has published a graphic on its website that suggests concepts such as "rational linear thinking," the "nuclear family," and an emphasis on "hard work" are specific to "white culture." The article, titled "Talking About Race," delves into white ... Read More
Who Funds the Lincoln Project? Exactly Whom You Expect
If the Lincoln Project was exclusively campaigning against Donald Trump, one might be tempted to believe it wasn’t merely an arm of the Democratic Party. If one of its co-founders, John Weaver, hadn’t been registered as a foreign agent lobbying for a Russia-owned nuclear-energy company against U.S. sanctions ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Andrew Cuomo Is Not a COVID Hero
The media have decided to play along with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s bizarre effort to reinvent himself as the hero of the fight against COVID-19. Cuomo’s motivation is transparent enough, and we are duly impressed at the chutzpah required to even attempt such a thing. But there is no excuse for anyone ... Read More
No One Is Consistent on Goya
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
Joe Biden’s Shockingly Adequate Campaign
The Biden campaign has been lucky most of all, but it’s also been smart, at least smart enough. To go, as Joe Biden did, from left for dead to sweeping to the nomination and quickly thereafter emerging as the favorite in November is a run of success that would be the envy of any national ... Read More
Coronavirus Update: A Closer Look at the Recent Surge
COVID-19 is not going away. Cases have spiked in such states as Texas, Florida, California, and Arizona, inviting widespread condemnation of reopening efforts. In some corners, America is being painted as a failure in the fight against the pandemic. Indeed, America as a whole has experienced bleak per ... Read More
Charlamagne Tha God Says Nick Cannon Was Fired Because Jews ‘Have the Power’
Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Wednesday that he believes Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS because Jewish people "have the power" in the media landscape. “Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people ... Read More
The Capitalist Genius of the Anti-Racism Industry
You, there. Yes, you, white person. Ever attended a wedding at which only white people were present? How about an all-white funeral? Ever watched as a black person mopped the floor? You, I’m afraid, are racist. Lists of billionaires? Racist. Lists of top-grossing movies? Racist. Unselected Jeopardy ... Read More
We Need to Confront Reality
I will be out next week; you’ve got to spend time with your loved ones in a safe way when you can these days. Wrapping up the week: a look at the frustrating power of denial in the face of great danger, what we can trust about the data and what is likely to be inaccurate, the difficult recognition that an end ... Read More
