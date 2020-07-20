Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 20

By
Justice William Brennan in 1972 (Library of Congress)

1990—After nearly 34 years of liberal judicial activism on the Supreme Court, Justice William J. Brennan, Jr. announces his retirement. As Jan Crawford describes it in Supreme Conflict, “For conservatives, Brennan’s retirement gave George H.W. Bush the chance of a lifetime.… It was that rare moment when a conservative president was positioned to replace a liberal giant.… It would give conservatives a dramatic opportunity to cement their majority and firmly take ideological control of the Court.” But “the president did not want the kind of bruising fight over the Supreme Court that Reagan was willing to endure.”

Five days later, President Bush will nominate David H. Souter to fill Brennan’s seat.

