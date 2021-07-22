This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 22

(utah778/Getty Images)

2004—Continuing their unprecedented campaign of judicial filibusters, Senate Democrats exert their minority power to prevent cloture on President George W. Bush’s nominations of Richard A. Griffin, David W. McKeague, and Henry W. Saad to supposed Michigan seats on the Sixth Circuit. Griffin, first nominated in May 2003, and McKeague, first nominated in November 2001, are finally confirmed in June 2005. Saad, never confirmed, finally withdraws his nomination in March 2006.

Advertisement

2016—By a vote of 4 to 1, with the members in the majority adopting different rationales, the Alaska supreme court rules (in Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest v. Alaska) that a 2010 voter initiative that provides for parental notification for a minor’s abortion violates the state constitution.