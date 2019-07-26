Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 26

By
Oklahoma State Capitol (Wikimedia Commons)

1983—Barely four months after reiterating that abrogation of the state’s common-law sovereign immunity is a matter for the legislature, not for the courts, the Oklahoma supreme court (in Vanderpool v. State) abolishes Oklahoma’s sovereign immunity. The majority explains that it is imposing “what we perceive to be the more just and equitable view.”

