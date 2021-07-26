This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 26

(eccolo74/Getty Images)

1983—Barely four months after reiterating that abrogation of the state’s common-law sovereign immunity is a matter for the legislature, not for the courts, the Oklahoma supreme court (in Vanderpool v. State) abolishes Oklahoma’s sovereign immunity. The majority explains that it is imposing “what we perceive to be the more just and equitable view.”

2018—Federal district judge Timothy J. Corrigan rules in Adams v. School Board of St. Johns County that a Florida school board’s policy of assigning bathrooms by sex violates the statutory (Title IX) and constitutional (Equal Protection Clause) rights of a transgender student who identifies as male.