This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 27

2018—In a challenge to the Trump Administration’s policies on transgender individuals serving in the military, federal district judge Marsha Pechman orders President Trump to provide plaintiffs information and documents bearing on his deliberations and communications in connection with adoption of the policies. Nearly a year later, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel (in Karnoski v. Trump) will vacate Pechman’s discovery order and fault her for failing to give proper consideration to the president’s executive privileges.

