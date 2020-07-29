Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 29

By
Justice Stephen Breyer (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

1994—By a vote of 87 to 9, the Senate confirms President Clinton’s nomination of First Circuit chief judge (and Teddy Kennedy’s former chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee) Stephen G. Breyer to the Supreme Court. Breyer replaces retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun.

Breyer’s path to the Supreme Court began when President Jimmy Carter nominated him to a newly created seat on the First Circuit on November 13, 1980—after Carter had lost his bid for re-election and after Republicans had won control of the Senate to be formed in January 1981. Less than one month later, on December 9, 1980, the Senate confirmed Breyer to the First Circuit.

2003—Senate Democrats force a third cloture vote on their filibuster of President Bush’s nomination of Texas supreme court justice Priscilla Owen to the Fifth Circuit. With only two Senate Democrats voting yes, the cloture vote fails. Owen, first nominated in May 2001, is ultimately confirmed in May 2005.

Most Popular

Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
National Review

Introducing Capital Matters

By
It’s not exactly a new phenomenon that free markets are under political and intellectual assault, but with even the so-called moderate Democratic presidential candidate hammering out his agenda with a socialist and even elements of the Right turning on markets, the fight is more intense than it has been in ... Read More
National Review

Introducing Capital Matters

By
It’s not exactly a new phenomenon that free markets are under political and intellectual assault, but with even the so-called moderate Democratic presidential candidate hammering out his agenda with a socialist and even elements of the Right turning on markets, the fight is more intense than it has been in ... Read More