This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 5

1989—Displaying its usual disregard for the interests of local communities in maintaining minimal standards of behavior, the American Civil Liberties Union protests the written policies developed by the Morristown, New Jersey, public library to deal with a homeless man who camped out in the library, was belligerent and disruptive, stared at and followed library patrons, talked loudly to himself and others, and had an odor so offensive that it prevented areas of the library from being used by patrons and from being worked in by library employees. (See This Day for February 14, 1992, for the rest of the story.)
Breaking News: Every Actor Has Just Been Pretending All Along!
Tomorrow, Disney+ subscribers will tune in to watch the movie version of the Broadway musical Hamilton — a June 2016 performance of the celebrated cast of almost entirely minority actors playing, as far as I can recall, entirely white historical figures. As many articles have noted over the years, many white ... Read More
The Woke Mob Comes for a Federal Judge
Our Founders sought to protect federal judges from the whims of the mob by granting them life tenure, and making them removable only through impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate. But the mob has its ways of exacting retribution even so. The latest victim is Judge Cormac J. Carney of the U.S. ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Against Trump
Donald Trump leads the polls nationally and in most states in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. There are understandable reasons for his eminence, and he has shown impressive gut-level skill as a campaigner. But he is not deserving of conservative support in the caucuses and primaries. Trump is ... Read More
The Worrisome Decline of Patriotism in America
Independence Day is a time to celebrate our country, but with patriotic sentiment at perhaps an all-time low, this year’s holiday is also an opportunity for us to remember how excruciatingly lucky we are to be American citizens. With nothing but bad news filling our screens in recent months, love of country has ... Read More
Universities Sowing the Seeds of Their Own Obsolescence
When mobs tore down a statue of Ulysses S. Grant and defaced a monument to African-American veterans of the Civil War, many people wondered whether the protesters had ever learned anything in high school or college. Did any of these iconoclasts know the difference between Grant and Robert E. Lee? Could they ... Read More
The All-American Glory of Yacht Rock
They say jazz is America’s musical signature: As Ken Burns wrote, “the genius of America is improvisation, our unique experiment a profound intersection of freedom and creativity. . . . Nowhere is this more apparent than in jazz — the only art form created by Americans, an enduring and indelible expression ... Read More
Hamilton on the Wrong Side of Cinema
Disney’s presentation of the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton marks a curious cultural turning point: The most heralded production in recent Broadway history has not been adapted into a movie — it’s a digital video recording of a 2016 stage performance — because it has to live up to its hype as an exclusive ... Read More
In the George Floyd Protest Era, Professors Find Themselves under Attack
There are a number of ways an activist movement can quantify its progress: number of statues toppled, Twitter exposure, law changes, and so on. But real change takes time — who can wait for a legislature to meet, debate a new law, and run it through the deliberative process? The much quicker option to measure ... Read More
WHO Quietly Changes COVID Timeline following Republican Questioning
The World Health Organization quietly changed its timeline of the coronavirus pandemic’s first days on Tuesday, clarifying that the Chinese Communist Party never informed the organization of the pandemic on December 31, despite previous claims to the contrary. In the new timeline, which the WHO says has been ... Read More
