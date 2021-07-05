1989—Displaying its usual disregard for the interests of local communities in maintaining minimal standards of behavior, the American Civil Liberties Union protests the written policies developed by the Morristown, New Jersey, public library to deal with a homeless man who camped out in the library, was belligerent and disruptive, stared at and followed library patrons, talked loudly to himself and others, and had an odor so offensive that it prevented areas of the library from being used by patrons and from being worked in by library employees. (See This Day for February 14, 1992, for the rest of the story.)
Bench Memos
This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—July 5
Recommended
This Is Your Brain on Critical Race Theory
How an ideology leads to mental contortions — and to not-so-quasi-totalitarianism.
The Coming Backlash against Woke Public Schools
Parents have had enough of the politicization of their local schools. And even if the schools themselves can't see it yet, they will soon.
Lindsey Graham Is an Idiot
Democrats are treating the infrastructure and reconciliation bills as linked, and so should Republicans and everybody else.
The Problems with Laurel Hubbard’s Qualifying for the Olympics as a Woman
The New Zealand weightlifter, who was born and competed as a male, has clear advantages over female competitors.
A Grad Student Tried to Correct a Misleading COVID Narrative. Rebekah Jones Tried to Ruin His Career for It
Jon Taylor had a disagreement with Jones over COVID data, so she falsely accused him of sexual harassment.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
The Latest
American Men Suffer a Friendship Recession
American men have fewer friends than in decades past. We should dedicate time to fostering friendships. They provide an immediate and enduring reward.
Welcome to George Floyd Square, a Sacred Space Marked by Murder and Mayhem
Over the last year, at least two people have been murdered within one block of the square, and dozens more have been raped, robbed, or assaulted.
Fight the decline, &c.
On crime and the American way of life; Afghanistan and Vietnam; thoughts occasioned by Independence Day; and more.
Letter on the Politicization of Corporations
Rather than boycott or complain about this trend, I decided to talk to the managers of the companies we own.
Biden’s Global Minimum Tax: A Cartel to Raise Taxes and End Competition
At a time when our nation’s recovery hangs in the balance, we should not allow the government to take steps to grow the size of the U.S. government.
Nation's Largest Teachers’ Union Rejects Anti-Israel Resolution
Jewish members and others voiced their opposition and lobbied against the NEA resolution, and the item was defeated in the chamber by a significant margin.