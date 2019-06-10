Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—June 10

By
Former Chief Justice Earl Warren

1968—What does Chief Justice Earl Warren do when he encounters a 45-year-old precedent that has stood, in his own words, as an “impenetrable barrier” to suits by federal taxpayers (in their capacity as taxpayers) challenging the constitutionality of the uses for which Congress has authorized the expenditure of public funds? In Flast v. Cohen, Warren’s majority opinion for eight justices concocts an unprincipled, ad hoc exception for taxpayer suits challenging federal spending on Establishment Clause grounds.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More