This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—June 10

1968—What does Chief Justice Earl Warren do when he encounters a 45-year-old precedent that has stood, in his own words, as an “impenetrable barrier” to suits by federal taxpayers (in their capacity as taxpayers) challenging the constitutionality of the uses for which Congress has authorized the expenditure of public funds? In Flast v. Cohen, Warren’s majority opinion for eight justices concocts an unprincipled, ad hoc exception for taxpayer suits challenging federal spending on Establishment Clause grounds.
Camden Didn’t ‘Defund the Police’
In the coming days, you will see Camden, N. J., held up as a shining example of the miraculous effects of “reimagining policing.” This supports the narrative that achieving racial justice requires us to defund the police, reallocating law enforcement dollars to more useful and compassionate social ... Read More
Begging the Mob’s Forgiveness Doesn’t Work
After the actual riots, the metaphorical ones. Reputations get burned down. Careers get their windows smashed in. Character gets assassinated. Much of this has been nearly as senseless, emotion-driven, and inane as the actual burning, looting, and destroying of urban neighborhoods. Attacking Drew Brees for ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Ex-Judge Says Dropping Flynn Case Amounts to ‘Gross Prosecutorial Abuse,’ Urges Sentencing
The third party appointed by the federal judge presiding over the Michael Flynn case said in a Wednesday filing that the DOJ’s decision to drop its case against Flynn amounted to “clear evidence of gross prosecutorial abuse.” John Gleeson, a retired New York federal district court judge, said in an ... Read More
The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Kristi Noem: The Governor Who Stayed the Course
Pierre, South Dakota -- The coronavirus crisis hasn't been kind to the reputations of many governors. New York’s Andrew Cuomo held effective news conferences that at first burnished his image, but he’s now ducking responsibility for sending virus patients back into nursing homes where the disease promptly ... Read More
White Liberals in Minneapolis
Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Greg Jaffe profiled a group of white liberals in Minneapolis. One of Jaffe's subjects was a woman named Michelle Garvey, a thirty-something from suburban Minneapolis. Garvey called rioters' destruction of a local Target "a perfectly warranted and justified response" to George ... Read More
The Oberlin Mindset Has Spread to the Real World
“Remember all those commentators and journalists who smugly informed us that the Woke craziness and suppression of campus speech was being overhyped and it was just a few overzealous students? They’ll never admit they’re wrong. But they were very, very wrong.” — Shadi Hamid New York Times staffers ... Read More
The Schools That Cried ‘Wolf’
Those charged with running America’s schools have been demanding massive new outlays from state and federal officials. In no uncertain terms, they’ve suggested that they’re ready to keep schools shuttered if lawmakers don’t pony up. In California, state superintendent Tony Thurmond insisted that “school ... Read More
A Police-Reform Agenda as Old as Policing Itself
The recent death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the riots and anti-riot police actions that followed them, have made new radical libertarians out of some of our friends on the left, who are demanding the defunding and abolition of city police departments. As Dan McLaughlin points out, ... Read More
