1968—What does Chief Justice Earl Warren do when he encounters a 45-year-old precedent that has stood, in his own words, as an “impenetrable barrier” to suits by federal taxpayers (in their capacity as taxpayers) challenging the constitutionality of the uses for which Congress has authorized the expenditure of public funds? In Flast v. Cohen, Warren’s majority opinion for eight justices concocts an unprincipled, ad hoc exception for taxpayer suits challenging federal spending on Establishment Clause grounds.
Bench Memos
This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—June 10
Recommended
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Bipartisan Senate Group Reaches Deal on Infrastructure to Present to Biden
The plan includes about $579 billion in new spending but no new taxes.
Jeffrey Toobin Addresses Zoom Exposure Incident in CNN Appearance
A CNN executive defended Toobin’s return on condition of anonymity.
The Senate’s Missed Opportunity to Counter China
The bill the Senate just passed gives Beijing carte blanche to continue exploiting the openness of America’s capital markets.
The G7’s Digital-Tax Plan
On the menu today: the G-7’s agreement on digital taxes, the EU’s fine on Amazon, and Glenn Hubbard’s suggest for international tax authorities.
Dem Leadership Rebukes Omar over 'False Equivalencies' between U.S., Israel and Terror Groups
Omar's false comparison 'foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and stability for all,' the statement said.
Capitol ‘Terrorism’ Commentary by Former Counterintelligence Chief Highlights FBI’s Politicization Problem
The erosion of public trust in the FBI is a big problem for the country -- for both the rule of law and national security.