Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—June 14

By
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

1985—In Jenkins v. Missouri, federal district judge Russell G. Clark launches his desegregation plan for the Kansas City, Missouri, School District—a plan that will become (according to the description embraced by Chief Justice Rehnquist) the “most ambitious and expensive remedial program in the history of school desegregation.” Over the next twelve years, Clark will (as this report summarizes it) order the state of Missouri and the school district to spend nearly two billion dollars for “higher teachers’ salaries, 15 new schools, and such amenities as an Olympic-sized swimming pool with an underwater viewing room, television and animation studios, a robotics lab, a 25-acre wildlife sanctuary, a zoo, a model United Nations with simultaneous translation capability, and field trips to Mexico and Senegal.”

The results will, however, prove dismal: “Test scores did not rise; the black-white gap did not diminish; and there was less, not greater, integration.

1993—President Clinton announces that he will nominate D.C. Circuit judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to fill the Supreme Court seat being vacated by retiring Justice Byron White.

In addition to dissenting from Roe and favoring its overruling, White authored the Court’s opinion in 1986 (in Bowers v. Hardwick) rejecting as “at best, facetious” the notion that the Constitution confers a right to homosexual sodomy. In stark contrast to White, the former ACLU activist Ginsburg maintained that the Constitution protected a right to abortion and even required taxpayer funding of abortion, and she had stated her sympathy for the proposition that there is a constitutional right to prostitution and a constitutional right to bigamy. Somehow legal academics fail to rise in alarm at the prospect that Ginsburg’s appointment will alter the “balance” of the Court.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Senate Collusion Theater

By
‘Anybody who knew about the problems with the dossier and continued to use it are good candidates to go to jail.” So said Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) earlier this week, referring to the infamous “dossier” of faux intelligence reporting generated by former British spy ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Senate Collusion Theater

By
‘Anybody who knew about the problems with the dossier and continued to use it are good candidates to go to jail.” So said Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) earlier this week, referring to the infamous “dossier” of faux intelligence reporting generated by former British spy ... Read More
U.S.

The Backlash Is Coming

By
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
U.S.

The Backlash Is Coming

By
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
Culture

Is Black Lives Matter an Idea or an Organization?

By
Jack Fowler's piece on the Black Lives Matter movement gets to one of the challenges for conservatives and the mainstream center-left in dealing with “Black Lives Matter”: Is it primarily an idea, or primarily an organization? This is common issue in dealing with left-wing protest movements, much as we saw ... Read More
Culture

Is Black Lives Matter an Idea or an Organization?

By
Jack Fowler's piece on the Black Lives Matter movement gets to one of the challenges for conservatives and the mainstream center-left in dealing with “Black Lives Matter”: Is it primarily an idea, or primarily an organization? This is common issue in dealing with left-wing protest movements, much as we saw ... Read More