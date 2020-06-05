This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—June 5

1968—Sirhan Sirhan assassinates Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy just after midnight during the celebration of Kennedy’s victory in the California primary. Sirhan’s death sentence for the crime will be voided when the California supreme court in 1972 misconstrues the state constitution’s prohibition on cruel or unusual punishment to reflect “contemporary standards of decency” and rules that the death penalty violates what it mis-imagines contemporary standards to be. (See This Day for February 18, 1972.)
Most Popular
What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Prominent Reporters Falsely Accuse Trump of Suggesting George Floyd Would Be Happy about Jobs Numbers
A number of prominent political reporters misrepresented comments President Trump made about George Floyd during his Friday press statement, falsely claiming that the president suggested Floyd would be happy with the May job numbers that had been released hours earlier. Trump spoke at length about the release ... Read More
Prominent Reporters Falsely Accuse Trump of Suggesting George Floyd Would Be Happy about Jobs Numbers
A number of prominent political reporters misrepresented comments President Trump made about George Floyd during his Friday press statement, falsely claiming that the president suggested Floyd would be happy with the May job numbers that had been released hours earlier. Trump spoke at length about the release ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
1,288 ‘Public Health Professionals’ Disgrace Their Profession
Ramesh alluded to an open letter signed by over 1,000 “public health professionals, infectious diseases professionals, and community stakeholders.” The letter argues that it’s okay if the current protests/riots spread COVID-19 because racism is itself a public-health issue that needs to be ... Read More
1,288 ‘Public Health Professionals’ Disgrace Their Profession
Ramesh alluded to an open letter signed by over 1,000 “public health professionals, infectious diseases professionals, and community stakeholders.” The letter argues that it’s okay if the current protests/riots spread COVID-19 because racism is itself a public-health issue that needs to be ... Read More
Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country
I don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country
I don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
‘When All Men Are Paid for Existing’: Universal Basic Income Has Arrived
Amid all the momentous events that have defined the coronavirus pandemic, the decision by both the Trump administration and, in near-unanimous votes, both houses of Congress to institute a “stimulus” program — an element of which amounts to a de facto universal basic income (UBI) — is perhaps the least ... Read More
‘When All Men Are Paid for Existing’: Universal Basic Income Has Arrived
Amid all the momentous events that have defined the coronavirus pandemic, the decision by both the Trump administration and, in near-unanimous votes, both houses of Congress to institute a “stimulus” program — an element of which amounts to a de facto universal basic income (UBI) — is perhaps the least ... Read More
A Socially Cocooned Nepotistic Aristocracy
On the menu today: good news for everyone who wanted this newsletter to go back to covering politics and end the all-coronavirus-all-the-time coverage of the past few months. Also, would you believe we actually got some good news regarding the unemployment rate today? We’ve Got Big Problems, and Joe Biden ... Read More
A Socially Cocooned Nepotistic Aristocracy
On the menu today: good news for everyone who wanted this newsletter to go back to covering politics and end the all-coronavirus-all-the-time coverage of the past few months. Also, would you believe we actually got some good news regarding the unemployment rate today? We’ve Got Big Problems, and Joe Biden ... Read More
The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
New Floyd Murder Charges Will Be Tough to Prove and May Imperil Good Cops
Prosecutors in Minnesota have filed an amended complaint against Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, adding a second-degree “felony murder” charge. This dangerously flawed theory could be used to portray any police restraint of a resistant suspect as criminal assault. The amended complaint ... Read More
New Floyd Murder Charges Will Be Tough to Prove and May Imperil Good Cops
Prosecutors in Minnesota have filed an amended complaint against Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, adding a second-degree “felony murder” charge. This dangerously flawed theory could be used to portray any police restraint of a resistant suspect as criminal assault. The amended complaint ... Read More
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Violates Her Own Social Distancing Order during Civil Rights March
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer violated her own executive order on social distancing while participating in a civil rights march with hundreds of demonstrators. Whitmer's order, which she signed on Monday, states that participants in public gatherings should remain six feet apart at all times. "The ... Read More
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Violates Her Own Social Distancing Order during Civil Rights March
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer violated her own executive order on social distancing while participating in a civil rights march with hundreds of demonstrators. Whitmer's order, which she signed on Monday, states that participants in public gatherings should remain six feet apart at all times. "The ... Read More