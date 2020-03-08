This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—March 8

1948—In McCollum v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court applies the “wall of separation” myth that it adopted the previous year (see This Day entry for Feb. 10, 1947) and strikes down a released-time program in which religious teachers, employed by their own religious groups, could provide religious instruction on school grounds at designated times to those students whose parents consented. As law professor Philip Hamburger explains in Separation of Church and State, the McCollum case made clear that the Supreme Court’s misconstruction of the Establishment Clause “would go far beyond the [constitutionally unfounded] Protestant version of separation of church and state” and impose a secular version.
Most Popular
In the End, Warren Was Undone by Her Own Dishonesty
The unsurprising news that Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race invites a lot of questions. How did Warren, flush with cash from a wildly successful grassroots-fundraising operation and atop all the national polls in mid October, fail to translate that lead into actual votes? Why ... Read More
In the End, Warren Was Undone by Her Own Dishonesty
The unsurprising news that Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race invites a lot of questions. How did Warren, flush with cash from a wildly successful grassroots-fundraising operation and atop all the national polls in mid October, fail to translate that lead into actual votes? Why ... Read More
Dem Senator Slams Chief Justice for Scolding Schumer, Implies that 80 Recent SCOTUS Decisions are Illegitimate
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) has implied that 80 recent Supreme Court decisions are illegitimate due to the "partisan" nature of the decisions and the influence of Republican donors on the court's composition. "As the architect of an 80-case barrage of partisan, 5-4 decisions for big Republican donor ... Read More
Dem Senator Slams Chief Justice for Scolding Schumer, Implies that 80 Recent SCOTUS Decisions are Illegitimate
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) has implied that 80 recent Supreme Court decisions are illegitimate due to the "partisan" nature of the decisions and the influence of Republican donors on the court's composition. "As the architect of an 80-case barrage of partisan, 5-4 decisions for big Republican donor ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The ‘Million Dollars Per Person’ Affair Is Telling
Herewith, a good example of why the Democratic Party is stuck in its current mode. https://twitter.com/BadEconTakes/status/1235810967746793472 Obviously, the math here is spectacularly off. If Michael Bloomberg had divided the money he spent on his presidential run evenly among Americans, we would each ... Read More
The ‘Million Dollars Per Person’ Affair Is Telling
Herewith, a good example of why the Democratic Party is stuck in its current mode. https://twitter.com/BadEconTakes/status/1235810967746793472 Obviously, the math here is spectacularly off. If Michael Bloomberg had divided the money he spent on his presidential run evenly among Americans, we would each ... Read More
Good Times, Good Tunes
Ja’Net DuBois was an actress on Good Times, the ’70s sitcom. So her face was known across the nation. But her voice may be better known in the long run -- because she sings “Movin’ On Up,” the Jeffersons theme song. She co-wrote it, too, with Jeff Barry. I discuss her on my new episode of Music for a ... Read More
Good Times, Good Tunes
Ja’Net DuBois was an actress on Good Times, the ’70s sitcom. So her face was known across the nation. But her voice may be better known in the long run -- because she sings “Movin’ On Up,” the Jeffersons theme song. She co-wrote it, too, with Jeff Barry. I discuss her on my new episode of Music for a ... Read More
Bloomberg Staffers Claim Campaign ‘Was a Grift,’ Admit to Canvassing for Other Campaigns
Staffers for former New York city mayor Mike Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign have described how the campaign imploded after Bloomberg’s Nevada debate performance, and detailed how Bloomberg’s vast campaign resources were taken advantage of. “Most people knew this was a grift,” a campaign ... Read More
Bloomberg Staffers Claim Campaign ‘Was a Grift,’ Admit to Canvassing for Other Campaigns
Staffers for former New York city mayor Mike Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign have described how the campaign imploded after Bloomberg’s Nevada debate performance, and detailed how Bloomberg’s vast campaign resources were taken advantage of. “Most people knew this was a grift,” a campaign ... Read More
Elizabeth Warren in Denial
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Elizabeth Warren in Denial
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Thanks to the Democratic Establishment, Biden Is Back
The Democratic establishment managed the nearly impossible. In the course of less than two weeks, it cut off Bernie Sanders at the pass and revived Joe Biden. We don’t live in an age of powerful political parties with commanding figures pulling the strings in backrooms (no smoking allowed). The presidential ... Read More
Thanks to the Democratic Establishment, Biden Is Back
The Democratic establishment managed the nearly impossible. In the course of less than two weeks, it cut off Bernie Sanders at the pass and revived Joe Biden. We don’t live in an age of powerful political parties with commanding figures pulling the strings in backrooms (no smoking allowed). The presidential ... Read More
Schumer, the Supreme Court, and the Mob
Should Chuck Schumer be censured? Of course he should, in the sense that the rule of law, were it actually our cynosure, would cry out for it. On Wednesday morning, the Democrats’ Senate minority leader stirred up the mob outside the Supreme Court, unabashedly threatening Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett ... Read More
Schumer, the Supreme Court, and the Mob
Should Chuck Schumer be censured? Of course he should, in the sense that the rule of law, were it actually our cynosure, would cry out for it. On Wednesday morning, the Democrats’ Senate minority leader stirred up the mob outside the Supreme Court, unabashedly threatening Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett ... Read More
Joe Biden’s Trial by Humiliation
I wrote pretty dismissively of Biden’s comeback the other day, but there’s one thing I wanted to come back to. It’s a pretty nice life being a successful politician, which Biden, a senator for decades and then the vice president, has been. You get driven around. You have a staff and an entourage. Reporters ... Read More
Joe Biden’s Trial by Humiliation
I wrote pretty dismissively of Biden’s comeback the other day, but there’s one thing I wanted to come back to. It’s a pretty nice life being a successful politician, which Biden, a senator for decades and then the vice president, has been. You get driven around. You have a staff and an entourage. Reporters ... Read More