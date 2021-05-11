This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—May 11

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., February 25, 2021 (Susan Walsh/Reuters)

2020—In an incoherent rant for which Senator Sheldon Whitehouse claims primary authorship, seven Democratic senators weigh in with their support for a proposed (and later abandoned) judicial-ethics opinion that would advise that federal judges may not be members of the Federalist Society but may be members of the American Bar Association.