Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—May 12

By
Marriage wedding rings

2005—Federal district judge Joseph F. Bataillon rules that the Nebraska constitutional provision defining marriage as “between a man and a woman” violates First Amendment associational rights, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Bill of Attainder Clause. One year later, a unanimous Eighth Circuit panel reverses all of these rulings.

Recommended

The Latest