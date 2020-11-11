Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—November 11

By
Judge Stephen Reinhardt

2014What could possibly explain notorious liberal activist Stephen Reinhardt’s seemingly amazing propensity to be selected to sit on important Ninth Circuit cases with a strong ideological valence? Buried in a New York Times article is some very surprising news that provides a partial answer 

For “cases on a fast track, like the marriage case” that challenged Nevada’s and Idaho’s laws, the Ninth Circuit clerk’s office, “[u]ntil recently,” assigned cases “to the available panel with the most senior presiding judge.” As the article notes, “Judge Reinhardt, who was appointed by President Jimmy Carter, is one of the most senior active judges and so was disproportionately likely to be the presiding judge.” 

This news is very surprising for at least three reasons. First, there is nothing in the Ninth Circuit’s rules or general orders that revealed the existence of this practice. Second, it is difficult to discern any justification for this departure from randomness. Third, this practice was not even commonly known among Ninth Circuit judges who had concerns about Reinhardt’s remarkable good fortune in assignments. 

One other peculiarity: According to a letter from the party challenging the assignment of judges in the marriage case, the Ninth Circuit did not in fact use that “recently revealed ‘different procedure’” when it originally assigned a panel to the case. This deviation is consistent with concerns that the clerk’s office has had a great deal of unsupervised discretion in assigning cases—and that its abuse of that discretion may be more broadly responsible for Reinhardt’s astounding good luck in case assignments. 

Most Popular

U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More