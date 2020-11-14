Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—November 14

By
President George W. Bush with judicial nominee, Priscilla Owen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2005. (Shaun Heasley/Reuters)

2003—Demonstrating their particular animus against female nominees whom they regard as judicial conservatives, Senate Democrats filibuster President George W. Bush’s nominations of Judge Priscilla Owen to the Fifth Circuit, Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl to the Ninth Circuit, and Judge Janice Rogers Brown to the D.C. Circuit. Cloture motions on each of the nominations (in Owen’s case, the fourth such motion) fail, as only two Democrats—Zell Miller of Georgia and Ben Nelson of Nebraska—vote in favor of cloture.

In May 2005—more than four years after her initial nomination—Owen is finally confirmed.  Brown is confirmed in June 2005, nearly two years after she was first nominated. Kuhl, first nominated in June 2001, withdraws her candidacy in December 2004.

Most Popular

White House

Return of the Propeller Heads

By
Barack Obama had a nickname for the highly credentialed economists who surrounded him during his first term. He called them “propeller heads.” It was his way of joshing—and asserting superiority over—figures such as Larry Summers, Peter Orszag, Austan Goolsbee, Jason Furman, and other wonks with ... Read More
White House

Return of the Propeller Heads

By
Barack Obama had a nickname for the highly credentialed economists who surrounded him during his first term. He called them “propeller heads.” It was his way of joshing—and asserting superiority over—figures such as Larry Summers, Peter Orszag, Austan Goolsbee, Jason Furman, and other wonks with ... Read More
World

Raphael Warnock’s Blood Libel

By
Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election in January, has had some interesting things to say about Israel in the past. Here is Warnock during a 2018 sermon: We need a two-state solution where all of God’s children can live ... Read More
World

Raphael Warnock’s Blood Libel

By
Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election in January, has had some interesting things to say about Israel in the past. Here is Warnock during a 2018 sermon: We need a two-state solution where all of God’s children can live ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump Was Not Stabbed in the Back

By
Just about everybody hates losing. Just about everybody really hates losing and knowing it was a genuine, earned defeat, and that the outcome didn’t just come down to a lucky bounce at the last second. Just about everybody really, really hates losing and realizing all too late that they ignored warnings, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump Was Not Stabbed in the Back

By
Just about everybody hates losing. Just about everybody really hates losing and knowing it was a genuine, earned defeat, and that the outcome didn’t just come down to a lucky bounce at the last second. Just about everybody really, really hates losing and realizing all too late that they ignored warnings, ... Read More
Media

Contra NPR on Contraception

By
I missed this article from ten days ago, but it seems misguided enough to deserve comment. The thesis is that Justice Barrett threatens the right to contraception that the Supreme Court invented in Griswold v. Connecticut — a line of argument I’ve already criticized in this space. Julie Rovner writes: ... Read More
Media

Contra NPR on Contraception

By
I missed this article from ten days ago, but it seems misguided enough to deserve comment. The thesis is that Justice Barrett threatens the right to contraception that the Supreme Court invented in Griswold v. Connecticut — a line of argument I’ve already criticized in this space. Julie Rovner writes: ... Read More