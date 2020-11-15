Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—November 15

By
(Michał Chodyra/Getty Images)

2012—By Any Means Necessary, indeed. That phrase—a shorthand for the very long name of the group challenging Michigan’s Proposal 2—aptly describes the modus operandi of the en banc Sixth Circuit majority in Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration, and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary v. Regents of the University of Michigan.

Proposal 2 is the state constitutional amendment that Michigan voters adopted in 2006 to bar state universities from “discriminat[ing] against, or grant[ing] preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.” By an 8 to 7 vote, the Sixth Circuit rules that Proposal 2’s guarantee of equal treatment violates the Equal Protection Clause of the federal Constitution. In what Judge Danny J. Boggs, in dissent, calls an “extreme extension” of two Supreme Court rulings, the majority holds that the embedding of the nondiscrimination rule in the state constitution somehow violates the “political-process doctrine.”

In April 2014, in Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, the Supreme Court will reverse the Sixth Circuit by a 6-2 vote.

2015—In Adkins v. City of New York, federal district judge Jed S. Rakoff rules that “transgender people are a so-called ‘quasi-suspect class’” and that governmental treatment of people who identify as transgender must be subject to “intermediate” judicial scrutiny.

Under Rakoff’s approach, he and other federal judges, in the supposed name of the Constitution, would be deciding such matters as whether boys who think they’re girls must be allowed to use the girls’ restrooms, locker rooms, and showers in public schools.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Media

Biden’s Media Campaign

By
It is often said that a free press is necessary to the maintenance of a free republic. It is less frequently said that, in order for this to be true, that press must be both virtuous and useful. The American press is certainly free -- freer than any press has ever been in the history of the human race, in fact -- ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Biden’s Media Campaign

By
It is often said that a free press is necessary to the maintenance of a free republic. It is less frequently said that, in order for this to be true, that press must be both virtuous and useful. The American press is certainly free -- freer than any press has ever been in the history of the human race, in fact -- ... Read More
White House

Return of the Propeller Heads

By
Barack Obama had a nickname for the highly credentialed economists who surrounded him during his first term. He called them “propeller heads.” It was his way of joshing—and asserting superiority over—figures such as Larry Summers, Peter Orszag, Austan Goolsbee, Jason Furman, and other wonks with ... Read More
White House

Return of the Propeller Heads

By
Barack Obama had a nickname for the highly credentialed economists who surrounded him during his first term. He called them “propeller heads.” It was his way of joshing—and asserting superiority over—figures such as Larry Summers, Peter Orszag, Austan Goolsbee, Jason Furman, and other wonks with ... Read More
Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More