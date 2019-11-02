Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—November 2

By
(Pixabay)

1979—President Carter appoints Harry Pregerson to the Ninth Circuit, where Pregerson will remain in active service for the next 36 years.

The newly created seat to which Carter appoints Pregerson is one of ten additional seats on the Ninth Circuit created by a 1978 judicial-expansion act. That act increased the seats on the Ninth Circuit from 13 to 23—a 77% increase. Carter will fill all of the new seats (as well as some of the old ones). By appointing so many judges like Pregerson, Carter will turn the Ninth Circuit into a notorious bastion of liberal judicial activism.

2004—In a civil-forfeiture proceeding (titled United States v. $242,484.00), Judge Rosemary Barkett dissents from the en banc Eleventh Circuit’s ruling that the government had established probable cause to believe that $242,484 in cash seized by DEA agents from airline passenger Deborah Stanford was connected to illegal drug activity. The 10-member majority rests its conclusion on the combined force of facts that include:

(1) Stanford was carrying 18,362 bills worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars and weighing some 40 pounds. Legitimate businesses generally find better, safer means of transporting large quantities of cash than stuffing it in a backpack. But other means would have generated a currency-transaction report.

(2) The bills were bundled in rubber bands in various denominations in a manner associated with drug organizations, and they were wrapped in a cellophane-type material known to be used by drug dealers to prevent discovery by drug-sniffing dogs.

(3) Stanford was traveling between New York and Miami, a known flight corridor for drug proceeds.

(4) As drug couriers often do, Stanford purchased her tickets with cash and changed her return date twice.

(5) Stanford insisted that she was unable to identify the people who gave her the cash, and she claimed not to know where she had met them and where she had stayed in New York.

(6) Stanford told conflicting stories about why she had traveled to New York, and she had no documentation to support her stories or the transfer of cash.

(7) A dog trained to detect narcotics identified the smell of narcotics from the cash in her backpack (after a hole had been poked in the cellophane wrapping).

Purporting to apply a “common sense view to the realities of normal life,” Barkett opines that these circumstances “are insufficient to find that the seized money was tied in a substantial way to an illegal drug transaction.” Alas, Barkett merely provides further compelling evidence that she has little sense, common or otherwise.

Most Popular

U.S.

Is California Becoming Premodern?

By
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds. Consumers blame ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court Should Kill DACA

By
President Obama created an illegal policy for the executive branch to follow. President Trump decided to stop that policy. And in a bizarre case the Supreme Court will be hearing November 12, activist groups are suing to force the executive branch to keep acting illegally. At the heart of the case is the ... Read More
Sports

Rachel McKinnon Is a Cheat and a Bully

By
Rachel McKinnon -- the so-called defending “world champion” of women’s track cycling -- is a man. I’ll repeat that so my meaning cannot be misconstrued. He is a man. Maybe my kind-hearted reader is offended by this blunt phrasing. Why am I calling McKinnon a man -- when, perhaps for complicated ... Read More
White House

The Best Trump Defense

By
Republicans have had trouble mounting an effective defense on Ukraine because they haven’t put down their stakes on the most defensible ground. Complaints about House Democrats’ less-than-transparent impeachment process, though justified, were clearly perishable once the Democrats adopted more regular ... Read More