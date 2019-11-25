This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—November 25

2013—In a wild administrative ruling (in In re Fonberg), the three-judge Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit Executive Committee concludes that an unmarried court employee with a same-sex domestic partner is entitled to federal marital benefits. This, alas, is not the first time that Ninth Circuit chief judge Alex Kozinski has exercised his non-judicial administrative authority to carry out a sneak attack on marriage.
Most Popular
Kamala’s Attack on Tulsi Is What’s Wrong with America
During Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, Senator Kamala Harris slammed Representative Tulsi Gabbard for having criticized President Obama during his time in the White House. “I think that it’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage that is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president ... Read More
Kamala’s Attack on Tulsi Is What’s Wrong with America
During Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, Senator Kamala Harris slammed Representative Tulsi Gabbard for having criticized President Obama during his time in the White House. “I think that it’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage that is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president ... Read More
The Radical Politics of Frozen II
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
The Radical Politics of Frozen II
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Who’s in Charge Here?
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Who’s in Charge Here?
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Why Democrats Have Been Running Rings around Republicans on Impeachment
On the substance, Democrats have won the first two weeks of the impeachment hearings by TKO. Not that it’s required much exertion. The facts have been in their favor, especially considering the ground that congressional Republicans have tried to defend. At the outset, Republicans created an impossible ... Read More
Why Democrats Have Been Running Rings around Republicans on Impeachment
On the substance, Democrats have won the first two weeks of the impeachment hearings by TKO. Not that it’s required much exertion. The facts have been in their favor, especially considering the ground that congressional Republicans have tried to defend. At the outset, Republicans created an impossible ... Read More
The Road That Brought Conservatives and Republicans to This Point
At some point in your development, probably in your younger years, you stepped into the world of politics out of curiosity and it lit something within you. While lots of your peers found it boring, you started to feel like it was a grand crusade in the best sense. You had a set of values you believed in, ideas ... Read More
The Road That Brought Conservatives and Republicans to This Point
At some point in your development, probably in your younger years, you stepped into the world of politics out of curiosity and it lit something within you. While lots of your peers found it boring, you started to feel like it was a grand crusade in the best sense. You had a set of values you believed in, ideas ... Read More
Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
‘Awful Beautiful Life’
Becky Powell had a fine how-do-you-do. Two of them, actually. First, her husband, Mark, killed himself. That sort of thing is more common than one might suppose. Many families are affected by suicide, but the topic tends to be sotto voce. “Oh, he had a hunting accident.” And the second how-do-you-do? Mark had ... Read More
‘Awful Beautiful Life’
Becky Powell had a fine how-do-you-do. Two of them, actually. First, her husband, Mark, killed himself. That sort of thing is more common than one might suppose. Many families are affected by suicide, but the topic tends to be sotto voce. “Oh, he had a hunting accident.” And the second how-do-you-do? Mark had ... Read More
Americans Should Remember the Ninth Amendment
Two hundred and thirty years ago today, on November 20, 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the proposed amendments to the Constitution that we now know as the Bill of Rights. Over the next two years, other states followed suit, culminating in the adoption of the amendments in December of 1791. It ... Read More
Americans Should Remember the Ninth Amendment
Two hundred and thirty years ago today, on November 20, 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the proposed amendments to the Constitution that we now know as the Bill of Rights. Over the next two years, other states followed suit, culminating in the adoption of the amendments in December of 1791. It ... Read More