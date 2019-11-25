This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—November 25

2013—In a wild administrative ruling (in In re Fonberg), the three-judge Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit Executive Committee concludes that an unmarried court employee with a same-sex domestic partner is entitled to federal marital benefits. This, alas, is not the first time that Ninth Circuit chief judge Alex Kozinski has exercised his non-judicial administrative authority to carry out a sneak attack on marriage.

Ed Whelan is the President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. @EdWhelanEPPC