Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—November 29

By
(Shutterstock)

2004—Objecting to governing law on homosexuals in the military, many law schools restricted the access of military recruiters to their students. In response, Congress enacted the Solomon Amendment, which provides that in order for a law school and its university to receive federal funding, the law school must offer military recruiters the same access to its campus and students that it provides to the nonmilitary recruiter receiving the most favorable access.

In FAIR v. Rumsfeld, a divided panel of the Third Circuit rules that the Solomon Amendment violates First Amendment speech guarantees by “requir[ing] law schools to express a message that is incompatible with their educational objectives.” According to the majority opinion of Judge Thomas Ambro, the message that law schools are supposedly being required to express is that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is permissible, and the means by which law schools are supposedly being required to express that message is by giving military recruiters the same access to students they give other recruiters.

On review, the Supreme Court unanimously reverses, in an opinion by Chief Justice Roberts. Roberts makes short work of the Third Circuit’s reasoning. The Solomon Amendment, he explains, “neither limits what law schools may say nor requires them to say anything.” Rather, it “regulates conduct, not speech,” as it “affects what law schools must do—afford equal access to military recruiters—not what they may or may not say.” Because Congress could directly require that law schools provide access to military recruiters, it can impose the same requirement as a condition of government funding.

2016—Having earlier found North Carolina’s legislative districts to be the product of an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, a three-judge panel in the Middle District of North Carolina (in Covington v. North Carolina) orders the state to hold a special election in the fall of 2017, smack in the middle of the two-year term of the legislators elected in November 2016. In addition to cutting the legislators’ terms in half, the court order would also suspend the candidate-residency requirements in the state constitution for legislative candidates in the special election.

Six weeks later, the Supreme Court will block the panel’s order, and in June 2017, in a summary per curiam ruling, the Court will vacate the order. The Court chastises the panel for “address[ing] the balance of equities in only the most cursory fashion,” and it says that it lacks “confidence that the court adequately grappled with the interests on both sides of the remedial question before us.”

Most Popular

Film & TV

An Emetic Day in the Neighborhood

By
It turns out I was wrong about Mister Rogers. As a kid I watched him every day, but, like every child of my generation, I had no choice. It was a hostage situation, entertainment-wise. In pre-cable days, PBS was the only channel showing daytime programming aimed at anyone but low-I.Q. housewives. Even so, I ... Read More
Film & TV

An Emetic Day in the Neighborhood

By
It turns out I was wrong about Mister Rogers. As a kid I watched him every day, but, like every child of my generation, I had no choice. It was a hostage situation, entertainment-wise. In pre-cable days, PBS was the only channel showing daytime programming aimed at anyone but low-I.Q. housewives. Even so, I ... Read More
Elections

The Worst-Case Scenario for Democrats in 2020

By
What is the worst-case scenario for Democrats in their upcoming primary? Is it a contested primary all the way to the convention, where no candidate gets enough delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot? Maybe. But those scenarios tend to result in “unity tickets,” which might be the best bet to ... Read More
Elections

The Worst-Case Scenario for Democrats in 2020

By
What is the worst-case scenario for Democrats in their upcoming primary? Is it a contested primary all the way to the convention, where no candidate gets enough delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot? Maybe. But those scenarios tend to result in “unity tickets,” which might be the best bet to ... Read More
White House

Is Impeachment Backfiring on the Democrats?

By
Impeachment is a political process. No sentient being, after all, believes that Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi are good-faith guardians of constitutional order. And judging the process strictly on political grounds, it hasn’t been a success for Democrats. For one thing, impeachment, if it happens, will ... Read More
White House

Is Impeachment Backfiring on the Democrats?

By
Impeachment is a political process. No sentient being, after all, believes that Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi are good-faith guardians of constitutional order. And judging the process strictly on political grounds, it hasn’t been a success for Democrats. For one thing, impeachment, if it happens, will ... Read More
White House

Quo Vadis, Democrati?

By
Where are the Democrats going next? Prior to this past week, for days Adam Schiff had concocted a pretty effective fix. He conducted secret impeachment inquiries in the House basement. Schiff kept quiet about his rigged rules. He orchestrated selective media leaks from the opening statements of favorable ... Read More
White House

Quo Vadis, Democrati?

By
Where are the Democrats going next? Prior to this past week, for days Adam Schiff had concocted a pretty effective fix. He conducted secret impeachment inquiries in the House basement. Schiff kept quiet about his rigged rules. He orchestrated selective media leaks from the opening statements of favorable ... Read More
World

Brexit Ho!

By
After two weeks of Britain’s election campaign, which now has less than three weeks to run, the lack of excitement over its result is palpable. The national polls have been more or less steady since the starting gun was fired, with the Tories hovering around 40 percent support, Labour rising slightly to 30 ... Read More
World

Brexit Ho!

By
After two weeks of Britain’s election campaign, which now has less than three weeks to run, the lack of excitement over its result is palpable. The national polls have been more or less steady since the starting gun was fired, with the Tories hovering around 40 percent support, Labour rising slightly to 30 ... Read More
Culture

It’s a Wonderful Time to Be Alive

By
For those of us who spend far too much time following the news these days, it is easy to feel that everything is falling apart. Regardless of your political ideology, there is no doubt that this country is politically divided and facing serious challenges. To make matters worse, we are entering an election ... Read More
Culture

It’s a Wonderful Time to Be Alive

By
For those of us who spend far too much time following the news these days, it is easy to feel that everything is falling apart. Regardless of your political ideology, there is no doubt that this country is politically divided and facing serious challenges. To make matters worse, we are entering an election ... Read More