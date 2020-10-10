Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 10

By
Marriage wedding rings

2008—By a vote of 4 to 3—with the decisive vote provided by a lower-court judge who, as a result of two curious recusals, was sitting in for the chief justice—the Connecticut supreme court, in Kerrigan v. Commissioner of Public Health, invents a right to same-sex marriage under the state constitution.

Most Popular

Education

Why Johnny Still Can’t Read

By
Public schools from coast to coast are failing to teach young students the most basic skill they need to succeed in school and life: reading. This failure is widespread, tragic, and mostly unnecessary. We know how to teach reading, but many school administrators refuse to use the proven methods. The extent of ... Read More
Education

Why Johnny Still Can’t Read

By
Public schools from coast to coast are failing to teach young students the most basic skill they need to succeed in school and life: reading. This failure is widespread, tragic, and mostly unnecessary. We know how to teach reading, but many school administrators refuse to use the proven methods. The extent of ... Read More
Film & TV

GoodFellas Forever

By
To those who label GoodFellas a morality play that leaves us exiting the theater appropriately updated on the evils of the Mafia, I ask this: Knowing how his story ended, do you think Joe Pesci’s character Tommy DeVito would have done things any differently? If he’d had his life to live over, would he have ... Read More
Film & TV

GoodFellas Forever

By
To those who label GoodFellas a morality play that leaves us exiting the theater appropriately updated on the evils of the Mafia, I ask this: Knowing how his story ended, do you think Joe Pesci’s character Tommy DeVito would have done things any differently? If he’d had his life to live over, would he have ... Read More