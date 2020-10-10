This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 10

2008—By a vote of 4 to 3—with the decisive vote provided by a lower-court judge who, as a result of two curious recusals, was sitting in for the chief justice—the Connecticut supreme court, in Kerrigan v. Commissioner of Public Health, invents a right to same-sex marriage under the state constitution.
No Durham Report or Indictments before Election Day
Axios is reporting that Attorney General Bill Barr has informed the White House and top Republicans that there will be no report or indictments filed by Connecticut U.S. attorney John Durham prior to the November 3 election. Durham, of course, is the prosecutor Barr assigned to investigate the genesis of the ... Read More
The Church in New York Will Not Be Shuttered: Catholic Bishops Stand Up to Government Bigotry
Yesterday, the Catholic diocese of Brooklyn filed a lawsuit against New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor has new shutdown rules in his new hot-zone rules. Under Cuomo’s directive, three zones are being created — red, orange, and yellow — with red zones falling under the most severe restrictions. In ... Read More
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Joe Biden Takes a Dark Turn on Blowing Up the Court
It gets worse. For weeks, Joe Biden has refused to answer whether he intends to blow up the United States Supreme Court on the preposterous grounds that, if he does, journalists will write about it. Now, he adds that voters "don't deserve" to know his position. This transmutes an untenable position into a ... Read More
Why Johnny Still Can’t Read
Public schools from coast to coast are failing to teach young students the most basic skill they need to succeed in school and life: reading. This failure is widespread, tragic, and mostly unnecessary. We know how to teach reading, but many school administrators refuse to use the proven methods. The extent of ... Read More
Nearly 50k Ohio Voters Received Wrong Absentee Ballots, Election Officials Say
Nearly 50,000 voters in Franklin County, Ohio received incorrect absentee ballots, elections officials said Friday, explaining that a glitch had affected one in five ballots of the 240,000 that the state’s most populous county had sent thus far. The error occurred on Saturday afternoon when a setting was ... Read More
Commission on Presidential Debates Cancels Oct. 15 Debate
The Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second scheduled debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15 after the president refused to participate in a virtual debate. A statement from the CPD announced the debate "will not proceed," while saying the final ... Read More
GoodFellas Forever
To those who label GoodFellas a morality play that leaves us exiting the theater appropriately updated on the evils of the Mafia, I ask this: Knowing how his story ended, do you think Joe Pesci’s character Tommy DeVito would have done things any differently? If he’d had his life to live over, would he have ... Read More
Hillary Clinton Maintains 2016 Election ‘Was Not On the Level’: ‘We Still Don’t Know What Really Happened’
Hillary Clinton is sticking with her conviction that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying the details surrounding her loss are still unclear. "There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level," Clinton said during an interview for the ... Read More
Let’s Hope for a Wide, Decisive Margin in the Electoral College
It’s easy to spend a lot of time on 270ToWin.com, flipping states from red to blue and back and contemplating scenarios for the presidential election – including ones where the Electoral College margin is extremely narrow, or perhaps no margin at all. Start with the sense that the election will come down ... Read More
