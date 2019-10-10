Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 10

By
(Tyrone Siu/REUTERS)

2008—By a vote of 4 to 3—with the decisive vote provided by a lower-court judge who, as a result of two curious recusals, was sitting in for the chief justice—the Connecticut supreme court, in Kerrigan v. Commissioner of Public Health, invents a right to same-sex marriage under the state constitution.

Most Popular

White House

Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?

By
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More
Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More