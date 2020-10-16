This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 16

1898—William Orville Douglas, who, alas, will become the longest-serving justice in Supreme Court history, is born in the town of Maine in Minnesota.
Most Popular
On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
‘Transition’ to Kamala? Not on Our Watch
The Democrats’ case for the election of Joe Biden is that he will keep the crazies in his party in check. The Democrats’ case for the election of Kamala Harris is that she will not. Joe Biden is 77 years old. If, as seems possible, the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November, National Review will be more ... Read More
‘Transition’ to Kamala? Not on Our Watch
The Democrats’ case for the election of Joe Biden is that he will keep the crazies in his party in check. The Democrats’ case for the election of Kamala Harris is that she will not. Joe Biden is 77 years old. If, as seems possible, the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November, National Review will be more ... Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
All-time beauties, &c.
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
All-time beauties, &c.
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
The Hunter Emails
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
The Hunter Emails
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Chasing Amy
This week it was A. C. B. versus I.C.P.: Insane Clown Posse. Poised, graceful, unflappable, unbeatable, Judge Amy Coney Barrett sat patiently as one idiotic question after another was flung in her general direction, each time by a Democrat convinced he or she had come up with a “Gotcha!” for the ages. Pat ... Read More
Chasing Amy
This week it was A. C. B. versus I.C.P.: Insane Clown Posse. Poised, graceful, unflappable, unbeatable, Judge Amy Coney Barrett sat patiently as one idiotic question after another was flung in her general direction, each time by a Democrat convinced he or she had come up with a “Gotcha!” for the ages. Pat ... Read More
Amazon Prime Cancels Shelby Steele
Though most of the focus is on Twitter’s White Knighting of Joe Biden, it’s also worth noting that many other voices are inhibited by Big Tech because they fail to conform to leftist orthodoxy. Just today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Shelby Steele’s documentary What Killed Michael Brown?, which ... Read More
Amazon Prime Cancels Shelby Steele
Though most of the focus is on Twitter’s White Knighting of Joe Biden, it’s also worth noting that many other voices are inhibited by Big Tech because they fail to conform to leftist orthodoxy. Just today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Shelby Steele’s documentary What Killed Michael Brown?, which ... Read More
Social Media vs. the American Right
Three years ago, historian Niall Ferguson wrote about Silicon Valley’s determination not to get caught flat-footed again when it comes to Donald Trump. “Make no mistake: 2016 will never happen again,” he warned. Zuckerberg had been personally lobbied by Barack Obama on these matters. Governments in Europe ... Read More
Social Media vs. the American Right
Three years ago, historian Niall Ferguson wrote about Silicon Valley’s determination not to get caught flat-footed again when it comes to Donald Trump. “Make no mistake: 2016 will never happen again,” he warned. Zuckerberg had been personally lobbied by Barack Obama on these matters. Governments in Europe ... Read More
Just an ‘Idea’? Extremism Experts Explain the Online Organizing Behind Leftist Riots
On Sunday night, a mob of nearly 300 people marched into a Portland city park, strapped chains around statues of Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, and pulled them to the ground. Demonstrators dressed in black smashed the windows of the Oregon Historical Society and threw flares inside in an attempt to burn ... Read More
Just an ‘Idea’? Extremism Experts Explain the Online Organizing Behind Leftist Riots
On Sunday night, a mob of nearly 300 people marched into a Portland city park, strapped chains around statues of Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, and pulled them to the ground. Demonstrators dressed in black smashed the windows of the Oregon Historical Society and threw flares inside in an attempt to burn ... Read More
Ben Sasse Rips Trump in Town Hall with Constituents, Warns of ‘Republican Bloodbath’ in November Elections
Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) slammed President Trump in a phone town hall with constituents on Wednesday, warning that Trump's conduct would be partially to blame for a "Republican bloodbath" in the November elections, the Washington Examiner reported. Sasse has been a frequent critic of the president, ... Read More
Ben Sasse Rips Trump in Town Hall with Constituents, Warns of ‘Republican Bloodbath’ in November Elections
Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) slammed President Trump in a phone town hall with constituents on Wednesday, warning that Trump's conduct would be partially to blame for a "Republican bloodbath" in the November elections, the Washington Examiner reported. Sasse has been a frequent critic of the president, ... Read More