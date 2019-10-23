This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 23

1987—Culminating an unprecedented campaign of lies, distortions, and vilification, the Senate rejects, by a vote of 58 to 42, President Reagan’s nomination of Judge Robert H. Bork to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr.
Most Popular
Pelosi, Schiff Rebuke House Republicans after Censure Vote Fails
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) chastised House Republicans on Monday night for retaliating against his efforts to impeach President Trump rather than assisting in the process. "It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most ... Read More
Transgender Cyclist Wins Female Cycling World Championship, Claims Only Objections Come from ‘Losers’
Cyclist Rachel McKinnon, a biological male who presents as a woman, won the women’s world championship on Saturday, and set a women’s world record in the qualifying event. McKinnon, a Canadian philosophy professor at the College of Charleston, won the same event in 2018. In a Friday interview with Sky ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: Professor Says More Will Die if Trump Doesn’t Resign
Jared Yates Sexton, a professor at Georgia Southern University, has declared that 'people have already died' because of President Trump. Read More
Elizabeth Warren’s Financial Berlin Wall
Italy calls it la dolce visa. If you are interested in moving to Italy and you would be bringing a ton of money with you, then the Italian government has an offer that might be appealing to some very high-income expatriates: a maximum flat tax of 100,000 euros per year, irrespective of income, so long as that ... Read More
Universities Breed Anger, Ignorance, and Ingratitude
What do widely diverse crises such as declining demography, increasing indebtedness, Generation Z’s indifference to religion and patriotism, static rates of home ownership, and a national epidemic of ignorance about American history and traditions all have in common? In a word, 21st-century higher ... Read More
Once Upon a Time, an American Athletic Star Bombed the Chi-Coms
The NBA season begins this week, in the wake of the league’s disgraceful kowtowing to the regime in Beijing, in pursuit of an extra increment of revenue. LeBron James was the latest NBA figure to buckle last week, calling Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, whose quickly deleted pro–Hong Kong ... Read More
Justin Trudeau Lost the Popular Vote. Will Outrage Ensue?
North of the border, Justin Trudeau's Liberal party will form a new government despite being a minority that captured not even one-third of the nation's votes (33.1 percent). Conservative leader Andrew Scheer must concede defeat despite his party having won 34.4 percent of the vote, or 240,000 votes more than ... Read More
In Defense of Tulsi
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Trump’s G-7 Scheme Was a Logical Endpoint of the Imperial Presidency
President Donald Trump is upset that next year’s G-7 summit won’t be held at a hotel and golf club his company purchased in 2012, the Trump National Doral in Miami, as he’d hoped it would be. And he’s tweeted about his displeasure, of ... Read More
The Crisis of Catholic Leadership
In the last 48 hours there have been two big Vatican stories. First, revelations about the Holy See’s financial crisis; second, and more bizarrely, a furious dispute over statues being thrown into the Tiber. But really it’s all one story, the big story of contemporary Catholicism: a disastrous failure of ... Read More