This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 23

1987—Culminating an unprecedented campaign of lies, distortions, and vilification, the Senate rejects, by a vote of 58 to 42, President Reagan’s nomination of Judge Robert H. Bork to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr.
Most Popular
Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Email Showing Joe Was Offered 10 Percent Stake in Chinese Business Deal
The recipient of an email that purportedly detailed a business arrangement between a Chinese company and the Biden family confirmed on Thursday that the email is “genuine" and said the family "aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions" from foreign entities. Tony Bobulinski, who is ... Read More
Trump Won the Debate—But Won Bigly the Post-Debate
There was a low bar for Joe Biden in the first debate, given his cognitive challenges. Because he exceeded that pessimism, he won momentum. In opposite fashion, there was similarly an expectation that a disruptive Donald Trump would turn off the audience by the sort of interruptions and bullying that ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Video
The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
Hunter Biden’s Partner: The Bidens Made Millions off of China Deals
We now have more corroboration of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden reporting than we do for any of the Russiagate pieces that dominated our news coverage for four straight years. Michael Goodwin reports in the New York Post today that Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, has given a ... Read More
Biden Dusts Off Obama’s Most Famous Lie
"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
Biden Declares He Would ‘Transition’ America Away from Oil Industry during Debate
President Trump and rival Joe Biden sparred over environmental policy at the end of the presidential debate on Thursday, with Biden indicating he would "transition" away from dependence on oil. "Would he close down the oil industry?" Trump asked. "Would you close down the oil industry?" "I would transition ... Read More
60 Minutes Anchor Insists Hunter Biden Emails ‘Can’t Be Verified’ When Pressed by Trump
President Trump and CBS anchor Leslie Stahl sparred over the Hunter Biden laptop revelations during an interview that was to be aired Sunday on 60 Minutes but was instead uploaded directly to social media in an unedited form by the White House on Thursday. A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony ... Read More
Biden Lies Again and Again
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Pelosi Refuses to Answer Reporter’s Question on Hunter Biden: ‘I Don’t Have All Day’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) refused on Thursday to answer a reporter's question about corruption allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden. A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, sent documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday purporting to show a business ... Read More
