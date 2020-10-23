Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 23

By
Robert Bork at his Senate confirmation hearings in 1987. (CNP/Getty)

1987—Culminating an unprecedented campaign of lies, distortions, and vilification, the Senate rejects, by a vote of 58 to 42, President Reagan’s nomination of Judge Robert H. Bork to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr.

