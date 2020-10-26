Bench Memos

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 26

1999—The Montana supreme court rules (in Armstrong v. State) that a state law that allows only licensed physicians to perform abortions violates the state constitutional rights of women seeking abortion. (The court’s ruling comes in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Mazurek v. Armstrong (1997) that the law did not violate the federal Constitution.)

