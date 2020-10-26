This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—October 26

1999—The Montana supreme court rules (in Armstrong v. State) that a state law that allows only licensed physicians to perform abortions violates the state constitutional rights of women seeking abortion. (The court’s ruling comes in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Mazurek v. Armstrong (1997) that the law did not violate the federal Constitution.)
The Only Middle Finger Available
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture. After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ... Read More
Trump Won the Debate—But Won Bigly the Post-Debate
There was a low bar for Joe Biden in the first debate, given his cognitive challenges. Because he exceeded that pessimism, he won momentum. In opposite fashion, there was similarly an expectation that a disruptive Donald Trump would turn off the audience by the sort of interruptions and bullying that ... Read More
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
The Barrett Vote: There’s Not a Good Reason for Mike Pence to Preside Over It
Five aides to Vice President Mike Pence, including chief of staff Marc Short, have tested positive for COVID-19. Pence and Short reportedly were in close contact as recently as Friday, but Pence has decided to continue campaigning across the country — and preside over the Supreme Court confirmation vote of Amy ... Read More
Changing Times: The Last Push toward Canceling My Subscription
From my father I inherited a love of reading and my conservative politics. National Review and Commentary were always on the coffee table, and the Sunday New York Times was a ritual. I remember discovering the Arts and Leisure section for myself when I was ten. I’ve subscribed to the Sunday Times for my entire ... Read More
The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
Deported Parents Choosing Not to Be Reunited With Children, Holding Out Hope to Return to U.S.
When the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday submitted its most recent court filing on the status of children separated from their parents at the U.S. border, mainstream media focused on one number: 545, the number of kids whose parents still haven’t been located. Democrat presidential nominee Joe ... Read More
There Is No COVID Plan
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
What Trump Needs to Win
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
Homeowners with Trump Yard Signs Receive Ominous Warning
‘You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter.” Thus begins the text of threatening letters recently sent to homeowners with Trump yard signs in New Hampshire. The letters continue, “We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make [sure] that it is current and that it ... Read More
