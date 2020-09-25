Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—September 25

By
President Jimmy Carter at the White House, March 1977 (Library of Congress)

1979—Taking advantage of their (and the House’s) massive increase in the number of judgeships a year earlier, the Democrat-controlled Senate confirms on a single day 25 of President Jimmy Carter’s judicial nominees, seven to appellate judgeships and eighteen to district judgeships.

