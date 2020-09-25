This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—September 25

1979—Taking advantage of their (and the House’s) massive increase in the number of judgeships a year earlier, the Democrat-controlled Senate confirms on a single day 25 of President Jimmy Carter’s judicial nominees, seven to appellate judgeships and eighteen to district judgeships.
Most Popular
Senate Probe Finds John Kerry Falsely Claimed He Had No Knowledge of Hunter Biden’s Role in Burisma
Former Secretary of State John Kerry falsely claimed in 2019 that he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma Holdings, Inc., according to the Senate report on Biden's financial dealings released on Wednesday. Kerry was asked by a reporter from NBC News on December 8, 2019, whether he ... Read More
Senate Probe Finds John Kerry Falsely Claimed He Had No Knowledge of Hunter Biden’s Role in Burisma
Former Secretary of State John Kerry falsely claimed in 2019 that he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma Holdings, Inc., according to the Senate report on Biden's financial dealings released on Wednesday. Kerry was asked by a reporter from NBC News on December 8, 2019, whether he ... Read More
Civilization Requires Collective Common Sense
After the summer protests and rioting in many large cities, activists demanded a defunding, or at least radical pullbacks, of the police. So-called crime experts often concurred. So some city governments ignored public warnings and diminished their police presence despite a sharp rise in crime in many cities. ... Read More
Civilization Requires Collective Common Sense
After the summer protests and rioting in many large cities, activists demanded a defunding, or at least radical pullbacks, of the police. So-called crime experts often concurred. So some city governments ignored public warnings and diminished their police presence despite a sharp rise in crime in many cities. ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Faggioli’s Dishonest Questions about Judge Barrett
In Politico, Massimo Faggioli says that if Judge Amy Barrett is nominated to the Supreme Court, senators ought to look into her religious beliefs and affiliations, even in ways that might seem intrusive. It is a thoroughly dishonest op-ed, and the dishonesty starts in the third sentence: “Over the past several ... Read More
Faggioli’s Dishonest Questions about Judge Barrett
In Politico, Massimo Faggioli says that if Judge Amy Barrett is nominated to the Supreme Court, senators ought to look into her religious beliefs and affiliations, even in ways that might seem intrusive. It is a thoroughly dishonest op-ed, and the dishonesty starts in the third sentence: “Over the past several ... Read More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Didn’t Understand Her Job
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and things that are so obvious that only a very expensively educated person could fail to understand them. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday,” you can do so right here. I would be grateful if you would. Justice ... Read More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Didn’t Understand Her Job
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and things that are so obvious that only a very expensively educated person could fail to understand them. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday,” you can do so right here. I would be grateful if you would. Justice ... Read More
FBI Docs: Primary Sub-Source for Steele Was Suspected Russian Agent and ‘Threat to National Security’
The "primary sub-source" for the Steele dossier was suspected of being a possible Russian agent and a "threat to national security," according to newly declassified FBI documents. Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) announced the revelations on Thursday after the Justice Department declassified a footnote of the ... Read More
FBI Docs: Primary Sub-Source for Steele Was Suspected Russian Agent and ‘Threat to National Security’
The "primary sub-source" for the Steele dossier was suspected of being a possible Russian agent and a "threat to national security," according to newly declassified FBI documents. Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) announced the revelations on Thursday after the Justice Department declassified a footnote of the ... Read More
Do You Want 51 or 52 States Next Year?
“The prospects of statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have never been greater, but many significant obstacles loom,” The Hill declares. The Constitution declares, “new States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction ... Read More
Do You Want 51 or 52 States Next Year?
“The prospects of statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have never been greater, but many significant obstacles loom,” The Hill declares. The Constitution declares, “new States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction ... Read More
Will Biden’s Delaware Become Biden’s America?
At the Democratic National Convention, presidential hopeful Joe Biden told the audience, "This is a life-changing election. This will determine what America is going to look like for a long, long time.” Based on the status of his beloved Delaware, we should all be wary. I’m a young Delawarean who didn’t ... Read More
Will Biden’s Delaware Become Biden’s America?
At the Democratic National Convention, presidential hopeful Joe Biden told the audience, "This is a life-changing election. This will determine what America is going to look like for a long, long time.” Based on the status of his beloved Delaware, we should all be wary. I’m a young Delawarean who didn’t ... Read More
There Will Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power
The answer to the question, “Will your administration oversee a peaceful transfer of power after the impending election?” is, without exception, “Yes.” It would be better for the United States, and for this administration, if President Trump understood that. One of the more peculiar political dynamics ... Read More
There Will Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power
The answer to the question, “Will your administration oversee a peaceful transfer of power after the impending election?” is, without exception, “Yes.” It would be better for the United States, and for this administration, if President Trump understood that. One of the more peculiar political dynamics ... Read More
How to Take Back American History
Our schools have buried the glory and beauty of America’s story under a mountain of misplaced guilt and tendentious ideology. Yes, there are faults in our story — the stain of slavery above all. Yet the weight and significance of our tale lay in the striving to overcome our failings. American history is, in ... Read More
How to Take Back American History
Our schools have buried the glory and beauty of America’s story under a mountain of misplaced guilt and tendentious ideology. Yes, there are faults in our story — the stain of slavery above all. Yet the weight and significance of our tale lay in the striving to overcome our failings. American history is, in ... Read More